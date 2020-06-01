Pakistani drone carrying guns, grenades shot down in JandK's Kathua
A Pakistani spy drone was shot down by Border Security Force (BSF) personnel in Kathua's Pansar on June 20.
The incident took place at about 5:10 am.
Weapons were also recovered from the Pakistani drone shot down.
