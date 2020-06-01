Global  

Pakistani drone carrying guns, grenades shot down in JandK's Kathua
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:02s - Published
A Pakistani spy drone was shot down by Border Security Force (BSF) personnel in Kathua's Pansar on June 20.

The incident took place at about 5:10 am.

Weapons were also recovered from the Pakistani drone shot down.

