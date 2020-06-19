Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Covid update: Plasma therapy for Satyendar Jain; Covid Rani jibe; WHO warning
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 04:22s - Published
Covid update: Plasma therapy for Satyendar Jain; Covid Rani jibe; WHO warning

Covid update: Plasma therapy for Satyendar Jain; Covid Rani jibe; WHO warning

From Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain's health update to a steady decline in covid cases in the United Kingdom - here are the top ten news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain's will be given plasma therapy as his lung infection has worsened.

Anti-viral drug favipiravir gets nod for restricted emergency use for Covid.

DGCI gave fast-tracked permission to Glenmark to manufacture & market it.

Watch the full video for the other updates on the spread of the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Delhi Health Minister shifted to private hospital for plasma therapy [Video]

Delhi Health Minister shifted to private hospital for plasma therapy

Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain has been shifted to Saket's Max Hospital, where he will be administered plasma therapy for COVID19. Health Minister was tested positive for COVID-19 on June 17. Speaking..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:11Published
onu Nigam calls out mafias in the music industry after Sushant Singh's demise| Oneindia News [Video]

onu Nigam calls out mafias in the music industry after Sushant Singh's demise| Oneindia News

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, who has been combating COVID-19 in a hospital for the last couple of days, will be given plasma therapy; The coronavirus was already present in two large cities in..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:06Published
Sonu Nigam calls out mafias in the music industry after Sushant Singh's demise| Oneindia News [Video]

Sonu Nigam calls out mafias in the music industry after Sushant Singh's demise| Oneindia News

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, who has been combating COVID-19 in a hospital for the last couple of days, will be given plasma therapy; The coronavirus was already present in two large cities in..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:06Published