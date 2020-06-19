Covid update: Plasma therapy for Satyendar Jain; Covid Rani jibe; WHO warning

From Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain's health update to a steady decline in covid cases in the United Kingdom - here are the top ten news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain's will be given plasma therapy as his lung infection has worsened.

Anti-viral drug favipiravir gets nod for restricted emergency use for Covid.

DGCI gave fast-tracked permission to Glenmark to manufacture & market it.

