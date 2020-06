Protesters take a knee at Glasgow anti-racism rally

Anti-racism protesters take a knee in George Square, Glasgow, and chant "black lives matter" amid a heavy police presence after clashes with far-right activists earlier in the week.

Organisers said the Glasgow Says No To Racism event is aimed at โ€œsending a positive anti-racist message from Glasgowโ€™s George Square to the world on World Refugee Dayโ€.