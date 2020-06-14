Global  

Sandip Singh pens an emotional note for Ankita Lokhande, says 'Only you could have saved Sushant'
Late Actor Sushant Singh Rajput and his ex- girlfriend Ankita Lokhande's friend Sandip Singh has penned an emotional letter for the latter.

'I know that only you could've saved him': Sandip Ssingh writes for Ankita Lokhande on Sushant Singh Rajput

Sandip Ssingh took to his Instagram page and shared a post for Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh...
Anushka pens a heart-warming note for Sushant

Anushka Sharma, who had shared the frame with Sushant Singh Rajput in ‘PK’, penned a...
RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: Kriti Sanon pens a heartbreaking note for Raabta costar; says, 'I wish I could have fixed that something'

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon worked together in Dinesh Vijan's Raabta. The film also starred...
