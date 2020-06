When we are fighting in Galwan, a leader is damaging morale of forces: JP Nadda

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda on June 20 slammed opposition and claimed that a particular leader is bringing morale of forces down.

"When we are fighting in Galwan, a leader is damaging the morale of forces with his tweets and showing his limited intellect... Let alone respecting PM Modi, you didn't even respect your own PM and tore a copy of his ordinance," said BJP president during "Rajasthan Jan Samvad".