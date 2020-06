Merse: Kane will consider Spurs future Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:46s - Published 1 minute ago Merse: Kane will consider Spurs future Paul Merson thinks Jose Mourinho's style of football doesn't suit Harry Kane, and believes the Tottenham striker will have a 'serious think' about his future at the end of the season. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



Tweets about this