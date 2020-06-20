No consensus at SDMA meeting: Dy CM Sisodia on mandatory institutional quarantine

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on June 20 said that no consensus could arrive at State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) meeting, either on reducing the rates of beds in private hospitals or on the compulsory five-day institutional quarantine for all COVID-19 patients, ordered by Lieutenant General Anil Baijal.

He said another meeting has been scheduled today at 5 pm.

"Central Government has made the proposal to reduce rates for just 24 percent beds in private hospitals, Delhi Government wants at least 60 percent beds at reduced prices.

This is what we have been demanding," said Manish Sisodia.

"Chief Minister said if home isolation ends in Delhi there will be chaos.

Currently, there are more than 10,000 people under home isolation and there are only 6,000 beds at quarantine centres, where will we accommodate all the people?," he further added.