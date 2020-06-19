Beyonce drops Black Parade for Juneteenth

Beyoncé has released the new track 'Black Parade' for Juneteenth, the holiday celebrating the emancipation of those who had been enslaved in the United States.

Beyonce is giving back to Black owned businesses with the creation of Black Parade. The collection...

Mikey RT @IOL : Proceeds from the song will benefit Black-owned small businesses, a message entitled “Black Parade Route” on the singer's website… 2 minutes ago