Beyonce drops Black Parade for Juneteenth
Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:36s - Published
Beyonce drops Black Parade for Juneteenth

Beyonce drops Black Parade for Juneteenth

Beyoncé has released the new track 'Black Parade' for Juneteenth, the holiday celebrating the emancipation of those who had been enslaved in the United States.

Beyonce Creates the 'Black Parade' to Encourage Fans to Support Black-Owned Businesses

Beyonce is giving back to Black owned businesses with the creation of Black Parade.
Beyonce Drops Surprise Song 'Black Parade' on Juneteenth

Beyonce released a new song, 'Black Parade,' on Juneteenth.
Beyonce drops surprise single 'Black Parade' on Juneteenth


