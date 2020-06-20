Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

U.S. Attorney For Southern District Of NY Says He’s Not Resigning
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:31s - Published
U.S. Attorney For Southern District Of NY Says He’s Not Resigning

U.S. Attorney For Southern District Of NY Says He’s Not Resigning

The U.S. attorney who oversaw key prosecutions of allies of President Donald Trump denied Attorney General William Barr's announcement that said he was stepping down.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

U.S. Attorney for Southern District of New York ‘Stepping Down,’ DOJ Says in Surprise Announcement

U.S. Attorney for Southern District of New York ‘Stepping Down,’ DOJ Says in Surprise Announcement *Geoffrey Berman*, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, is stepping down from his...
Mediaite - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.com


SEC Chair Clayton Nominated as US Attorney for New York

SEC Chairman Jay Clayton has been nominated to become the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of...
Coindesk - Published

US Attorney Berman Says He Is NOT Resigning: ‘I Learned in a Press Release’ I Was ‘Stepping Down’

Attorney General *Bill Barr* announced in a statement Friday night that U.S. Attorney for the...
Mediaite - Published



Tweets about this

leslieau7

nevergiveup ⭐⭐⭐ RT @40_head: 1. Don't miss this folks, I got your sauce right here, guaranteed! As you know by now, it's being reported that US attorney B… 2 seconds ago

Millennial_Dems

Millennial Democrats RT @fred_guttenberg: Wow!!! Trump trying to remove the Southern District US Attorney. Statement below. This means he is worried about cr… 3 seconds ago

bemmers

nick RT @TrialLawyerRich: The dismissal last night of the US Attorney for the Southern District of NY (who was investigating Trump associates) w… 3 seconds ago

g0ldengirl9999

Tanya FX Reid, Black Lives Matter! RT @DeanObeidallah: Trump & Barr are obstructing justice in front of our eyes- they have conspired to fire US Attorney in the Southern Di… 6 seconds ago

OHello0

✿ BLM ☭⁷ RT @NewYorkStateAG: I'm concerned about the sudden replacement of the United States Attorney in New York’s Southern District. The new Unit… 6 seconds ago

Stoptheinsani20

Stop the insanity RT @TheHopsbride: SHIT'S ABOUT TO GET REAL! Powerful US attorney Berman - appointed by Trump - who investigated Trump associates refuses to… 7 seconds ago

ShirleyDebalsi

Shirley debalsi RT @ABC: Trump fires US Attorney for Southern District of New York Geoffrey Berman, but he has "no intention of resigning." https://t.co/ak… 10 seconds ago

RebeccaFinley1

RebeccaFinley RT @RoscoeBDavis1: Trump said he will nominate SEC Chairman Jay Clayton to replace Berman as the United States Attorney for the Southern D… 14 seconds ago


Related videos from verified sources

U.S. Attorney For Southern District Of NY Stepping Down [Video]

U.S. Attorney For Southern District Of NY Stepping Down

The U.S. attorney who oversaw key prosecutions of allies of President Donald Trump is resigning from his post.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:37Published