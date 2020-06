Evacuations ordered due to Bighorn Fire near Tucson, AZ Video Credit: Rumble Studio - Duration: 00:15s - Published 2 minutes ago Evacuations ordered due to Bighorn Fire near Tucson, AZ Tense footage captures the devastation of a fire that has broken out just north of Tucson, Arizona. Check it out! Full credit to: @uazcats on Twitter 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend