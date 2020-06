Solar Eclipse 2020: Temples to remain closed on June 21

Temples will close their doors for devotees ahead of solar eclipse, which will take place on June 21.

Eclipses are believed to bring negative effects and harmful radiations.

Portals of Badrinath and Kedarnath will remain closed from 10 pm today.

Devotees will not be allowed for darshan in Bengaluru temples from June 21 morning.