US calls China 'rogue actor', blames it for 'escalating' tension with India Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:39s - Published 2 minutes ago US calls China 'rogue actor', blames it for 'escalating' tension with India US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo attacked China for 'escalating' border tension with India. He described the ruling Chinese Communist Party as a 'rogue actor'. Pompeo was addressing an online conference on democracy in Copenhagen, Denmark. He spoke a day after he condoled the death of Indian 20 soldiers in Ladakh. 0

IndiaTimes - Published 13 hours ago