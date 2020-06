For this list, we’re taking a look at mistakes, gaffes, character breaks and other things that went wrong during live “SNL” sketches.

These are the times “Saturday Night Live” sketches went wrong.

Top 10 Saturday Night Live Sketches That Went Wrong

These are the times “Saturday Night Live” sketches went wrong.

For this list, we’re taking a look at mistakes, gaffes, character breaks and other things that went wrong during live “SNL” sketches.

Our countdown includes uncooperative dogs, unsuppressed smiles, Ryan Gosling’s giggles, and more!