Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

PM Modi launches Rs 50,000 crore-scheme to create jobs for migrants
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:43s - Published
PM Modi launches Rs 50,000 crore-scheme to create jobs for migrants

PM Modi launches Rs 50,000 crore-scheme to create jobs for migrants

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched the Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan, a Rs 50,000 crore dedicated programme to create jobs for millions of migrant workers who returned home during the coronavirus-induced lockdown across the country.

The Prime Minister launched the programme, which will be a “focused campaign” and run in “mission mode” for 125 days across 116 districts in six states to help migrant workers get jobs in their home states, via video conference.

The programme, which started from Telihar village of Bihar’s Khagaria district, will cover India’s 116 districts across Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand and Odisha.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

PM Modi to launch Rs 50,000 crore job plan for migrants in 6 states

The government on Thursday unveiled a Rs 50,000 crore plan to provide jobs to returning migrants...
IndiaTimes - Published



Tweets about this

TheKunalDoley

Kunal Doley RT @EastMojo: #News: Rs 50,000-crore GKRA is a focused campaign which will run for 125 days across 116 districts in 6 states #GaribKalyanR… 24 minutes ago

EastMojo

EastMojo #News: Rs 50,000-crore GKRA is a focused campaign which will run for 125 days across 116 districts in 6 states… https://t.co/YT3weZEhKI 1 hour ago

saraf_pankaj

Pankaj Saraf RT @ndtv: PM launches new scheme worth Rs 50,000 crore to create jobs for migrants https://t.co/mxuI2DRIhf https://t.co/znReuZuhor 1 hour ago

AMAREND34128394

Dr K. Amarendra PM #Modi launches Rs 50,000 crore ‘Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan’ to boost employment for returned migrants in 116… https://t.co/0hJbesjSIG 1 hour ago

ISinghRajput

Sonu Kumar Singh PM Modi Launches New Scheme Worth 50000 Crore to Create Jobs For Migrants. PM told, My labourer friends, the count… https://t.co/hUpCvL1Dvb 2 hours ago

hemant_smile

Hemant Srivastava https://t.co/qracgLUkga PM Modi Launches Rs 50,000 Crore 'Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan' Scheme To Create Jobs, Boos… https://t.co/8GHpeUaUeT 3 hours ago

avatarinfinite

@Avatarinfinite Roger RT @scroll_in: Coronavirus: PM Modi launches Rs 50,000 crore employment guarantee scheme for migrants https://t.co/pYoze3frPF 4 hours ago

Vasudev77903457

Vasudevan PM Launches New Scheme Worth Rs 50,000 Crore To Create Jobs For Migrants - NDTV https://t.co/FZ8RhOX05J 4 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

PM Modi worked hard for Bihar migrants amid coronavirus crisis: Amit Shah [Video]

PM Modi worked hard for Bihar migrants amid coronavirus crisis: Amit Shah

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has worked hard for Bihar migrant workers amid the coronavirus crisis, said the Home Minister Amit Shah while addressing the virtual rally 'Bihar Jan Samvad' on June 7...

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:02Published