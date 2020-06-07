PM Modi launches Rs 50,000 crore-scheme to create jobs for migrants

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched the Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan, a Rs 50,000 crore dedicated programme to create jobs for millions of migrant workers who returned home during the coronavirus-induced lockdown across the country.

The Prime Minister launched the programme, which will be a “focused campaign” and run in “mission mode” for 125 days across 116 districts in six states to help migrant workers get jobs in their home states, via video conference.

The programme, which started from Telihar village of Bihar’s Khagaria district, will cover India’s 116 districts across Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand and Odisha.