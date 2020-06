Yes! Pics - 6/19/20

FATHER'S DAY IS ALMOST HERE...AND WE'VE GOT SOME MORE SHOUTOUTS TO GIVE!

SHANIE TATE STARTSUS OFF... WITH THIS PICTURE OFSHAUNE DEBERRY AND HIS TWOBEAUTIFUL CHILDREN MIA ANDSHAUNE ENJOYING THE WEATHER.THEN... AMY SHEPHERD SHARED THISPICTURE WITH US... OF HER DAD...MIKE BUNN... WHOPASSED AWAY EARLIER THIS YEAR.SHE SAYS... HE LOVED M-S-U...HUNTING... AND SPENDING TIMEWITH FRIENDS AND FAMILY.AND LAST BUT NOT LEAST -- APICTURE OF ME AND MY DAD.THE BIGGEST GOOFBALL OF THEFAMILY... AND THE ONE WHO HOLDSUS ALL TOGETHER.HAPPY FATHER'S DAY, DAD!IF YOU WANT TO GIVE YOUR DAD ASHOUT OUT -- SEND A PICTURE TO..YES PICS AT FOX