Judge Rejects Trump Admin's Attempt To Block John Bolton's Book

John Kruzel Breaking: Judge rejects Trump admin's request to prevent the release of former NSA John Bolton's tell-all book, due… https://t.co/KT8AhexDYx 40 minutes ago
Upcoming Bolton Book Says Trump Asked Chinese President For Help Winning ReelectionPresident Trump's former national security adviser John Bolton alleges in a new book that Mr. Trump pushed Chinese President Xi Jinping in trade negotiations to agree to purchase American..
John Bolton book ruffles Trump's feathersDonald Trump has called his former National Security Adviser a 'sick puppy', 'incompetent' and a 'disgruntled boring fool'.
New Book Makes Allegations Against Trump AdministrationThe Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir is an upcoming book by John Bolton, who served as National Security Advisor.