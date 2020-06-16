Judge Rules Former National Security Adviser John Bolton Can Publish Book
The Trump Administration had filed a lawsuit to try to stop its release, citing national security concerns.
Amy Johnson reports.
Judge Rejects Trump Admin's Attempt To Block John Bolton's BookA judge handed John Bolton a key legal victory.
Upcoming Bolton Book Says Trump Asked Chinese President For Help Winning ReelectionPresident Trump's former national security adviser John Bolton alleges in a new book that Mr. Trump pushed Chinese President Xi Jinping in trade negotiations to agree to purchase American..
Bolton Claims Trump Asked China's XI to Help Win Re-ElectionJohn Bolton is President Donald Trump's former national security advisor, He resigned in late 2019.