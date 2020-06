‘Fully prepared for any upcoming contingency’: IAF chief Bhadauria

IAF Chief RKS Bhadauria said Air Force is fully prepared for any upcoming contingency.

“We are aware of the full situation, be it LAC or deployment beyond LAC,” he added.

Earlier, military choppers and fighter jets were spotted in Ladakh’s Leh.

Activity assumes significance after the violent clash in Galwan Valley.

