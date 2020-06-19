Rapper Tray Savage shot and killed in Chicago
Rapper Tray Savage was shot and killed Friday on Chicago’s South Side, according to multiple news outlets.
Brooke Binkowski RT @UPI: Rapper Tray Savage, 26, fatally shot in Chicago https://t.co/kpcAinAtsV 3 minutes ago
Man on the Net RT @Suntimes: JUST IN: Chicago rapper Tray Savage shot to death while driving in Chatham
https://t.co/7XuHUnWbAb 3 minutes ago
UPI.com Rapper Tray Savage, 26, fatally shot in Chicago https://t.co/kpcAinAtsV 5 minutes ago
TweetsOfShame 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 RT @RonMilnerBoodle: Chicago rapper Tray Savage shot to death while driving in Chatham https://t.co/ltbinS8zLL via @SunTimes 10 minutes ago
Ron Milner Chicago rapper Tray Savage shot to death while driving in Chatham https://t.co/ltbinS8zLL via @SunTimes 18 minutes ago
Black News Portal Rapper Tray Savage Fatally In Chicago https://t.co/yLss6bmnAE 22 minutes ago
Kelanny A. US rapper Tray Savage shot dead aged 26 https://t.co/gqEvHWPKFe #NewsSuite https://t.co/GIigGlu2yT 24 minutes ago
NadaRussianBot RT @dowop_robinson: Chicago Rapper Tray Savage was shot and killed last night I guess if you live by the gun then you die by the gun https:… 28 minutes ago
Chicago Rapper Tray Savage Shot Dead In ChathamChicago rapper Tray Savage was shot and killed while driving in the Chatham neighborhood Friday.