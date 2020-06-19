Global  

Rapper Tray Savage shot and killed in Chicago
Video Credit: WGN - Duration: 00:30s - Published
Rapper Tray Savage was shot and killed Friday on Chicago’s South Side, according to multiple news outlets.

Rapper Tray Savage dead at 26 after fatal shooting in Chicago

Rapper Tray Savage is dead after he was shot and killed in Chicago on Friday. He was 26.
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •Chicago S-TJust JaredE! OnlineAceShowbiz


Rapper Tray Savage from Chief Keef's GBE Label Dead at 26

Rapper Tray Savage, a member of Chief Keef's record label, is dead ... TMZ has learned. Tray was shot...
TMZ.com - Published Also reported by •E! Online




brooklynmarie

Brooke Binkowski RT @UPI: Rapper Tray Savage, 26, fatally shot in Chicago https://t.co/kpcAinAtsV 3 minutes ago

ManOnDaNet

Man on the Net RT @Suntimes: JUST IN: Chicago rapper Tray Savage shot to death while driving in Chatham https://t.co/7XuHUnWbAb 3 minutes ago

UPI

UPI.com Rapper Tray Savage, 26, fatally shot in Chicago https://t.co/kpcAinAtsV 5 minutes ago

Tweets0fShame

TweetsOfShame 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 RT @RonMilnerBoodle: Chicago rapper Tray Savage shot to death while driving in Chatham https://t.co/ltbinS8zLL via @SunTimes 10 minutes ago

RonMilnerBoodle

Ron Milner Chicago rapper Tray Savage shot to death while driving in Chatham https://t.co/ltbinS8zLL via @SunTimes 18 minutes ago

BlackNewsPortal

Black News Portal Rapper Tray Savage Fatally In Chicago https://t.co/yLss6bmnAE 22 minutes ago

akelanny

Kelanny A. US rapper Tray Savage shot dead aged 26 https://t.co/gqEvHWPKFe #NewsSuite https://t.co/GIigGlu2yT 24 minutes ago

BamaNanaTam

NadaRussianBot RT @dowop_robinson: Chicago Rapper Tray Savage was shot and killed last night I guess if you live by the gun then you die by the gun https:… 28 minutes ago


Chicago Rapper Tray Savage Shot Dead In Chatham [Video]

Chicago Rapper Tray Savage Shot Dead In Chatham

Chicago rapper Tray Savage was shot and killed while driving in the Chatham neighborhood Friday.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 00:17Published