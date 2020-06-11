Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Munira Mirza must go' chanted at Black Lives Matter protest
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:46s - Published
'Munira Mirza must go' chanted at Black Lives Matter protest

'Munira Mirza must go' chanted at Black Lives Matter protest

Black Lives Matter protest organiser Imarn Ayton gives a speech at a rally in Hyde Park, condemning Boris Johnson for assigning Munira Mirza to head the new Race Equality Commission.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Attendee at Black Lives Matter protest in Melbourne contracts COVID-19

A person who attended Saturday's Black Lives Matter protest in Melbourne, which thousands of others...
The Age - Published Also reported by •ReutersFOXNews.comNew Zealand Herald


Tyson Fury reacts to Anthony Joshua’s Black Lives Matter protest speech: ‘If it’d been me, I’d have been crucified like Jesus’

Tyson Fury has claimed he would have been ‘crucified like Jesus’ if he’d given an equivalent to...
talkSPORT - Published

YG’s ‘FTP’ Video Was Fueled by 100,000 Black Lives Matter Protesters: Watch

YG took his video shoot for the protest anthem "FTP" to last week's massive Black Lives Matter...
Billboard.com - Published Also reported by •New Zealand Herald




Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Crowds gather in Hyde Park for latest Black Lives Matter pro [Video]

Crowds gather in Hyde Park for latest Black Lives Matter pro

Crowds gather in London’s Hyde Park for the latest ‘Black Lives Matter’ protest in London – following the killing of George Floyd in the United States. Report by Chinnianl. Like us on Facebook..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 02:07Published
Black Lives Matter rally, protest set for Overland Park [Video]

Black Lives Matter rally, protest set for Overland Park

Black Lives Matter rally, protest set for Overland Park

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 01:30Published
LONGER VERSION: Anti-racism protesters in Washington DC tear down statue of Confederate general [Video]

LONGER VERSION: Anti-racism protesters in Washington DC tear down statue of Confederate general

Anti-racism protesters in Washington, D.C. have toppled a statue of a Confederate general and set it on fire.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 02:13Published