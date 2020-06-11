'Munira Mirza must go' chanted at Black Lives Matter protest
Black Lives Matter protest organiser Imarn Ayton gives a speech at a rally in Hyde Park, condemning Boris Johnson for assigning Munira Mirza to head the new Race Equality Commission.
Crowds gather in Hyde Park for latest Black Lives Matter proCrowds gather in London's Hyde Park for the latest 'Black Lives Matter' protest in London – following the killing of George Floyd in the United States.
Black Lives Matter rally, protest set for Overland ParkBlack Lives Matter rally, protest set for Overland Park
LONGER VERSION: Anti-racism protesters in Washington DC tear down statue of Confederate generalAnti-racism protesters in Washington, D.C. have toppled a statue of a Confederate general and set it on fire.