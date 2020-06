Teen fighting to recover after trampoline trick leaves him paralyzed Video Credit: WGHP - Duration: 02:01s - Published 1 week ago Teen fighting to recover after trampoline trick leaves him paralyzed Hank Allen was a diver and swimmer at West Forsyth High School, now he is fighting towards recover from a paralyzing trampoline injury. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



Tweets about this