Rodgers: Luck went against Leicester Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:45s - Published 4 minutes ago Rodgers: Luck went against Leicester Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers says the luck 'went against' his side as they conceded a late equaliser in a 1-1 draw at Watford on Saturday. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related news from verified sources Rodgers outlines differences of no fans football; laments costly ‘bad luck’ The Leicester boss also heaped praise on one individual, with that player also speaking about the...

Team Talk - Published 2 hours ago