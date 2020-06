This hungry cockatoos scream comes straight out of a horror film

The viral screaming cockatoo is back, this time he will only stop screaming if he's fed.

The clip, filmed on June 10 in Mount Barker, Australia, shows the juvenile bird screeching for food until his mum comes back and feeds him.

"The horrendous screaming sound from the juvenile cockatoo is only quietened by food being shoved in its gob by the mother bird!" the filmer told Newsflare.