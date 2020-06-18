Global  

Thousands gather in Tulsa’s historic Greenwood District for Juneteenth celebration
Video Credit: KFOR - Duration: 02:16s - Published
Rain could not keep away thousands of people who gathered in the historic Greenwood District in Tulsa to celebrate Juneteenth.

