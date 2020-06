Bruce: Healthy Carroll in contract talks Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:33s - Published 2 minutes ago Bruce: Healthy Carroll in contract talks Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce says the club have begun talks over a new contract with striker Andy Carroll, who is 'fit and healthy' according to the Magpies boss. 0

New Newcastle deals for Carroll & Manquillo? โ€œWeโ€™ve talked about a long-term contract with the three of them โ€" thatโ€™s a contract for next...

