'Longstaff will get money if he's good enough'
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:24s - Published
Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce says money 'will find' Matty Longstaff if the midfielder, who has yet to accept the club's latest contract offer, proves he's good enough.

