Juneteenth Freedom Walk seeks to bring Black community together
Saturday, people marched on Cleveland’s East Side for the Juneteenth Freedom Walk in celebration of the Juneteenth holiday.
Rodney p 101 RT @WEWS: Juneteenth Freedom Walk seeks to bring Black community together in solidarity to celebrate holiday https://t.co/XQ9buWWQ8B 1 hour ago
News 5 Cleveland Juneteenth Freedom Walk seeks to bring Black community together in solidarity to celebrate holiday https://t.co/XQ9buWWQ8B 3 hours ago
News 5 Cleveland RT @jadejarvisTV: FULL STORY: https://t.co/H1LvJT5CYV 3 hours ago
Jade Jarvis FULL STORY: https://t.co/H1LvJT5CYV 3 hours ago
Community paints Black Lives Matter mural in MilwaukeeBlack Lives Matter murals have been popping up across the country, now Milwaukee has one of its own.
People across US and Tampa Bay push for Juneteenth to be recognized as national holidayFriday marks 155 years since the last slaves in America were granted their freedom. Now, there’s a growing push in the bay area and around the nation to make juneteenth a national holiday.
Juneteenth Gets New Found Support Amid Calls for Racial EqualityAmid calls for social and racial equality in the U.S., Juneteenth, a holiday marking the date enslaved Blacks in Texas were informed of their freedom, gets reinvigorated support. Cheddar's Chloe Aiello..