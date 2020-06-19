Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Juneteenth Freedom Walk seeks to bring Black community together
Video Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Duration: 07:53s - Published
Juneteenth Freedom Walk seeks to bring Black community together

Juneteenth Freedom Walk seeks to bring Black community together

Saturday, people marched on Cleveland’s East Side for the Juneteenth Freedom Walk in celebration of the Juneteenth holiday.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Juneteenth Freedom March to showcase history of the Central District, celebrate Black excellence

The Juneteenth Freedom March, both a celebration of freedom and a protest against persistent racial...
Seattle Times - Published



Tweets about this

PulleyRodney

Rodney p 101 RT @WEWS: Juneteenth Freedom Walk seeks to bring Black community together in solidarity to celebrate holiday https://t.co/XQ9buWWQ8B 1 hour ago

WEWS

News 5 Cleveland Juneteenth Freedom Walk seeks to bring Black community together in solidarity to celebrate holiday https://t.co/XQ9buWWQ8B 3 hours ago

WEWS

News 5 Cleveland RT @jadejarvisTV: FULL STORY: https://t.co/H1LvJT5CYV 3 hours ago

jadejarvisTV

Jade Jarvis FULL STORY: https://t.co/H1LvJT5CYV 3 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Community paints Black Lives Matter mural in Milwaukee [Video]

Community paints Black Lives Matter mural in Milwaukee

Black Lives Matter murals have been popping up across the country, now Milwaukee has one of its own.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 02:27Published
People across US and Tampa Bay push for Juneteenth to be recognized as national holiday [Video]

People across US and Tampa Bay push for Juneteenth to be recognized as national holiday

Friday marks 155 years since the last slaves in America were granted their freedom. Now, there’s a growing push in the bay area and around the nation to make juneteenth a national holiday.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:35Published
Juneteenth Gets New Found Support Amid Calls for Racial Equality [Video]

Juneteenth Gets New Found Support Amid Calls for Racial Equality

Amid calls for social and racial equality in the U.S., Juneteenth, a holiday marking the date enslaved Blacks in Texas were informed of their freedom, gets reinvigorated support. Cheddar's Chloe Aiello..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 03:23Published