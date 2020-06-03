6 passengers sue American Airlines, claiming racial discrimination on flight out of LAX

Airline De-Planes, Bans Trump Campaigner For Refusing To Wear Mask



Trump campaigner Brandon Straka was removed from an American Airlines flight for refusing to wear a mask. Now, Business Insider reports the airline says he'll be banned for as long as masks are.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:44 Published 2 days ago

Pandemic: If You Dare To Fly, You're Going To Do It Dry



It's virtually impossible to observe strict social distancing if you're on a commercial flight, particularly because the flight crew has to pass through the aisles. According to Gizmodo, airlines have.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:38 Published 4 days ago