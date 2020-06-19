Global  

Judge denies Trump bid to block Bolton book
Judge denies Trump bid to block Bolton book

Judge denies Trump bid to block Bolton book

A U.S. judge on Saturday denied a request by the Trump administration for an injunction to block publication of a book by President Donald Trump's former national security adviser John Bolton that alleges the president sought China's help to win re-election.

Bolton's memoir has drawn wide attention for its withering portrayal of President Donald Trump and how politics drove the president's foreign policy.

Bolton describes Trump as imploring Chinese President Xi Jinping for help in winning his 2020 re-election bid, and he detailed alleged improprieties not addressed in Trump's impeachment trial.

The administration had sought a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction against the publication of "The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir," saying it contained classified information and threatened national security.

In his ruling, U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth said that "While Bolton's unilateral conduct raises grave national security concerns, the government has not established that an injunction is an appropriate remedy..." Adding, "Defendant Bolton has gambled with the national security of the United States.

He has exposed his country to harm and himself to civil (and potentially criminal) liability." But the judge also said it was too late.

"With hundreds of thousands of copies around the globe —many in newsrooms — the damage is done." In a tweet shortly after the decision was released, Trump claimed the ruling was a "BIG COURT WIN" for its rebuke against Bolton.

The president adding, "Bolton broke the law and has been called out and rebuked for so doing, with a really big price to pay.

He likes dropping bombs on people, and killing them.

Now he will have bombs dropped on him!"



