Jaipur to witness 2020's first partial solar eclipse

Jaipur will witness a partial solar eclipse on Sunday, starting from 10:15 am till 1:44 pm, however, this time there will be no arrangement to show the eclipse in BM Birla Planetarium campus due to COVID-19 crisis, said Sandip Bhattacharya, Assistant Director, B.M.

Birla Planetarium.

Meanwhile, at 11:56 am 88 per cent of the sun will be covered.

The solar eclipse will be visible in Gharsana in Bikaner, Suratgarh, Sirsa and Kurukshetra in Haryana and Dehradun and Joshimath etc.

"Greatest phase of eclipse is Jaipur it will be witnessed just before 12 pm, partial solar eclipse will be witnessed here.

This is the only solar eclipse visible from India this year.

One should never try to watch the solar eclipse with bare eyes.

Special eyeglasses or 14 number welding glasses can be used to view the eclipse.

During the solar eclipse, the moon comes between the Earth and the Sun," said Bhattacharya.

"The solar eclipse will be visible from 10:20 am to 1:48 pm with maximum visibility at 12:01 pm tomorrow in Delhi.

Sun will be visible like a necklace.

It will travel West to East.

People can watch it via webcasts amid COVID19 lockdown," according to Nehru Memorial Museum and Library.