Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jaipur to witness 2020's first partial solar eclipse
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:53s - Published
Jaipur to witness 2020's first partial solar eclipse

Jaipur to witness 2020's first partial solar eclipse

Jaipur will witness a partial solar eclipse on Sunday, starting from 10:15 am till 1:44 pm, however, this time there will be no arrangement to show the eclipse in BM Birla Planetarium campus due to COVID-19 crisis, said Sandip Bhattacharya, Assistant Director, B.M.

Birla Planetarium.

Meanwhile, at 11:56 am 88 per cent of the sun will be covered.

The solar eclipse will be visible in Gharsana in Bikaner, Suratgarh, Sirsa and Kurukshetra in Haryana and Dehradun and Joshimath etc.

"Greatest phase of eclipse is Jaipur it will be witnessed just before 12 pm, partial solar eclipse will be witnessed here.

This is the only solar eclipse visible from India this year.

One should never try to watch the solar eclipse with bare eyes.

Special eyeglasses or 14 number welding glasses can be used to view the eclipse.

During the solar eclipse, the moon comes between the Earth and the Sun," said Bhattacharya.

"The solar eclipse will be visible from 10:20 am to 1:48 pm with maximum visibility at 12:01 pm tomorrow in Delhi.

Sun will be visible like a necklace.

It will travel West to East.

People can watch it via webcasts amid COVID19 lockdown," according to Nehru Memorial Museum and Library.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Partial solar eclipse in UAE on Sunday: All you need to know

(MENAFN - Khaleej Times) It is on June 21, that the UAE will witness a partial solar eclipse for...
MENAFN.com - Published

'Ring of fire' solar eclipse 2020 to occur tomorrow

A rare celestial event, annular solar eclipse, which is popularly known as the "ring of fire"...
IndiaTimes - Published



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Solar eclipse on June 21 will be annular eclipse: Pathani Samanta Planetarium [Video]

Solar eclipse on June 21 will be annular eclipse: Pathani Samanta Planetarium

While speaking to ANI, Deputy Director of Pathani Samanta Planetarium, Bhubaneswar, S Pattnaik on solar eclipse stated that the solar eclipse on June 21 will be an annular eclipse. "It'll be visible to..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:28Published
Moon’s Shadow and Reflection of the Sun Meet on Earth’s Surface in Wild Video [Video]

Moon’s Shadow and Reflection of the Sun Meet on Earth’s Surface in Wild Video

During a solar eclipse in 2016, Japan’s Himawari-8 satellite captured the sun’s reflection and the moon’s shadow as they briefly met on Earth’s surface.

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 00:57Published
Explainer: Annular solar eclipse to sweep across Africa and Asia [Video]

Explainer: Annular solar eclipse to sweep across Africa and Asia

The Moon will cast its shadow over parts of the Eastern Hemisphere from Africa and Eastern Europe to the Pacific in an annular solar eclipse on June 21.

Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me     Duration: 01:40Published