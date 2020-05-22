'Decision is for public': Raghav Chadha on LG revokes institutional quarantine order

Delhi LG Anil Baijal withdrew order of mandatory 5-day institutional quarantine for COVID-19 patients.

Speaking on it, AAP leader, Raghav Chadha said, "The rollback of mandatory five day institutional quarantine by the Lt Governor of Delhi is not a matter to celebrate, the Delhi government is continuously raising the voices of people of Delhi.

We continuously raised this issue before the Lt Governor of Delhi and opposed the move by stating facts.

So, today the decision is taken for the public.

It is not BJP vs AAP where BJP lost today and AAP won.

There are three governments functional in Delhi, the central, state, and the Municipal Corporation, and all three governments should come together and fight against coronavirus.