Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Decision is for public': Raghav Chadha on LG revokes institutional quarantine order
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:06s - Published
'Decision is for public': Raghav Chadha on LG revokes institutional quarantine order

'Decision is for public': Raghav Chadha on LG revokes institutional quarantine order

Delhi LG Anil Baijal withdrew order of mandatory 5-day institutional quarantine for COVID-19 patients.

Speaking on it, AAP leader, Raghav Chadha said, "The rollback of mandatory five day institutional quarantine by the Lt Governor of Delhi is not a matter to celebrate, the Delhi government is continuously raising the voices of people of Delhi.

We continuously raised this issue before the Lt Governor of Delhi and opposed the move by stating facts.

So, today the decision is taken for the public.

It is not BJP vs AAP where BJP lost today and AAP won.

There are three governments functional in Delhi, the central, state, and the Municipal Corporation, and all three governments should come together and fight against coronavirus.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

rajivjain1962

Rajiv Kumar Jain @dilipkpandey @msisodia @LtGovDelhi @raghav_chadha @SatyendarJain @ArvindKejriwal a good step by Maharashtra Govt.… https://t.co/k9PwsEKD2V 1 week ago

rajivjain1962

Rajiv Kumar Jain @dilipkpandey @msisodia @LtGovDelhi @raghav_chadha @SatyendarJain @ArvindKejriwal a good step by Maharashtra Govt.… https://t.co/i9MDUftNPT 1 week ago

rajivjain1962

Rajiv Kumar Jain @dilipkpandey @msisodia @LtGovDelhi @raghav_chadha @SatyendarJain @ArvindKejriwal a good step by Maharashtra Govt.… https://t.co/vp8UaNGZHw 1 week ago


Related videos from verified sources

A former 'Bachelor' broke quarantine to get her hair done in another state [Video]

A former 'Bachelor' broke quarantine to get her hair done in another state

A reality TV star is facing a wave of online controversy after crossing state lines for what some social media users called an “unbelievable” reason.Amanda Stanton appeared on the 20th season of..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:18Published