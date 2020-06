Seattle Protest Zone Shooting Leaves One Dead, One Injured

Newser reports one person is dead and another critically injured, following a shooting in Seattle’s protest zone.

Law enforcement says the pre-dawn shooting on Saturday took place in the area known as CHOP, which stands for Capitol Hill Occupied Protest.

Seattle Police Sgt.

Lauren Truscott said she didn't know how the shooting unfolded, or whether police had taken anyone into custody.