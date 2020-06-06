Global  

Seattle Protest Zone Shooting Leaves One Dead, One Injured
Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:35s - Published
Newser reports one person is dead and another critically injured, following a shooting in Seattle’s protest zone.

Law enforcement says the pre-dawn shooting on Saturday took place in the area known as CHOP, which stands for Capitol Hill Occupied Protest.

Seattle Police Sgt.

Lauren Truscott said she didn't know how the shooting unfolded, or whether police had taken anyone into custody.

Clashes with protesters ended with people throwing things at police and police using tear gas and other crowd-control munitions.

Police have largely retreated, but city officials say they're still communicating with protest leaders, who had promised to keep the peace in the zone.

