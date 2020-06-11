Healthcare workers support Black Lives Matter in Boise
Members of the healthcare industry came together with the Black Lives Matter movement to hold a rally at the state capital.
Tom, yearning for systemic change. 😷🗣⚖️ RT @brfootball: The shirts Arsenal will wear in support of Black Lives Matter and UK healthcare workers when the Premier League returns on… 58 minutes ago
Notinmyname @shoveanism @tomwatson Some medical professionals are participating.
https://t.co/2NEEBZsquQ 2 hours ago
Thomas RT @TomthunkitsMind: 5:30 pm: This group of healthcare workers just showed up in support of protesters, the crowd cheering as they arrived… 5 hours ago
Tomthunkit™ 5:30 pm: This group of healthcare workers just showed up in support of protesters, the crowd cheering as they arriv… https://t.co/LYTiNvueIk 6 hours ago
John Lightner RT @Italia191: 1 MINUTE OF SHEER GLORY
Liberal healthcare workers in complete support of BLM are stopped 🛑 dead in there tracks when it com… 13 hours ago
Workers First Caravan for Racial and Economic Justice pushes for changeLocal educators and others take to the streets of Milwaukee and call for change to end racial injustice and to honor the passing of long-time coach Ralph Davis.
UK: Report on COVID-19 deaths says racism a risk for minoritiesRacism and discrimination blamed for a higher coronavirus mortality rate among Britain's minorities.
BLM Boise calls to 'defund the police,' mayor and police chief respondBLM Boise held a demonstration Tuesday to "defund the police." Meanwhile, the mayor and police chief respond.