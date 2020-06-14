Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Data shows young adults have the highest percentage of COVID-19 infections in South Central Idaho
Video Credit: Idaho On Your Side - Duration: 00:37s - Published
Data shows young adults have the highest percentage of COVID-19 infections in South Central Idaho

Data shows young adults have the highest percentage of COVID-19 infections in South Central Idaho

South Central Public Health District (SCPHD) sees case rates remain high among residents between the ages of 18-39 across the region and urges residents to take precautions to prevent exposure to our young adults.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

THE SOUTH CENTRALPUBLIC HEALTHDISTRICT SHOWSYOUNG ADULTS HAVETHE HIGHESTPERCENTAGE OFCOVID-19 INFECTIONSIN THE REGION.THE CASES AREMOSTLY IN CASSIAAND GOODINGCOUNTY... WITH 30%OF INFECTIONS INPEOPLE AGED 18-39.THE DISTRICT ISURGING RESIDENTSTO TAKEPRECAUTIONS TOPREVENT EXPOSURETO YOUNG ADULTSAND AVOIDAREAS...EVENTS...AND BUSINESS THATDON'T PRIORITIZEYOUR HEALTH.FOR MOREINFORMATION..

YOUCAN HEAD OVE





Tweets about this

swilliamsdlis

S. Williams RT @scdhec: Since April 4, data shows that there has been a 413.9% increase in newly reported #COVID19 cases among the 21-30 age group. DH… 24 minutes ago

republicbuzz

Republic Buzz Due to the strength of the job market, fewer young adults lived with their parents in 2017 than in 2016, according… https://t.co/S9qFXhFExR 17 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Florida Could Become the Next COVID-19 Epicenter, Model Shows [Video]

Florida Could Become the Next COVID-19 Epicenter, Model Shows

Florida Could Become the Next COVID-19 Epicenter, Model Shows A team of scientists at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and the University of Pennsylvania say the state has “all the markings..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:53Published
Coronavirus: Biggest single-day jump in 24 hours of 11,929 fresh cases in India | Oneindia News [Video]

Coronavirus: Biggest single-day jump in 24 hours of 11,929 fresh cases in India | Oneindia News

India has recorded the highest single-day jump so far of 11,929 fresh cases, pushing the total number of cases to 3,20,922, the latest data from the Union Health Ministry shows. India has the..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:14Published