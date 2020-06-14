Data shows young adults have the highest percentage of COVID-19 infections in South Central Idaho Video Credit: Idaho On Your Side - Duration: 00:37s - Published 5 minutes ago Data shows young adults have the highest percentage of COVID-19 infections in South Central Idaho South Central Public Health District (SCPHD) sees case rates remain high among residents between the ages of 18-39 across the region and urges residents to take precautions to prevent exposure to our young adults. 0

