Watch: Swarm of locusts seen in Rajasthan's Bikaner
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:48s - Published
A swarm of locusts were seen in Rajasthan's Bikaner.

Locals were seen clanging in order to scare away the locusts.

A drone spray was also used to tackle the situation.

Locusts pose an unprecedented threat to the food supply.

