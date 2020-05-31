Watch: Swarm of locusts seen in Rajasthan's Bikaner
A swarm of locusts were seen in Rajasthan's Bikaner.
Locals were seen clanging in order to scare away the locusts.
A drone spray was also used to tackle the situation.
Locusts pose an unprecedented threat to the food supply.
Gaurav Kumar Bansal RT @KhabarLahariya: Scenes of a swarm of locusts flying around in Uttar Pradesh’s Banda district. 3 days back it was seen near chitrakoot d… 6 days ago
Khabar Lahariya Scenes of a swarm of locusts flying around in Uttar Pradesh’s Banda district. 3 days back it was seen near chitrako… https://t.co/EO20E299lP 1 week ago
