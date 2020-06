Study On Coronavirus Antibodies Reveals Disappointing Reality

A new study from China reveals the unsettling news that antibodies against the novel coronavirus COVID-19 don't last very long.

According to Business Insider, coronavirus antibodies dwindled to undetectable levels after just two or three months for 40% of asymptomatic people.

Of the study subjects who did show symptoms, the antibodies completely disappeared for 13% of them in the same time period.