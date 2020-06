Air ambulances arrive at scene of major incident in Forbury Gardens, Reading

A major incident happened in Forbury Gardens in Reading this evening where at least two people were stabbed (June 20) according to reports by UK media.

Footage shows air ambulances landing in the park ready to treat the victims of the stabbing.

"There is a massive presence of police and health services, it's a very stressful situation.

My thoughts with the victims," the filmer Carlos told Newsflare,