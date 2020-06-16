Global  

Andhra Pradesh's Srikalahasti Temple to remain open on Solar Eclipse
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:05s - Published
Andhra Pradesh's Srikalahasti Temple to remain open on Solar Eclipse

Andhra Pradesh's Srikalahasti Temple to remain open on Solar Eclipse

Srikalahasti Temple will remain open on June 21 despite Solar Eclipse and special 'abhishekam' will be performed.

300-400 devotees will be allowed every hour in the temple.

The 'Ring of fire', the annual eclipse is set to take place on June 21.

