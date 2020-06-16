Andhra Pradesh's Srikalahasti Temple to remain open on Solar Eclipse
Srikalahasti Temple will remain open on June 21 despite Solar Eclipse and special 'abhishekam' will be performed.
300-400 devotees will be allowed every hour in the temple.
The 'Ring of fire', the annual eclipse is set to take place on June 21.
