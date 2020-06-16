Global  

John Legend, Alicia Keys New Music Latest Verzuz Battle
Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:34s - Published
The world is still reeling from the coronavirus pandemic and people are taking to the streets to protest police brutality against Black people.

It is also Juneteenth, the day to commemorate the official end of slavery in America.

They also played new music with Legend premiering "Never Break" and Keys premiering "Perfect Way to Die." "I think we need a lot of hope right now," Keys said as she played "Empire State of Mind," a song she said provides hope.

"We're happy to celebrate freedom and the fight for more freedom," Legend said.

