A woman was seen standing on top of a van during the Black Lives Matter protests that took place in London today (June 20).

Woman seen standing on van with fist in the air driving alongside the Black Lives Matter protests in London

Kirsty, who was at the demonstration told Newsflare: "I was attending the Black Lives Matter protest today in London and saw a woman standing on a van driving through the protest with her fist held high and holding a megaphone.

It was an incredibly powerful moment that captured everyone's attention.

"Soon after the protesters followed the van as she led drove the last part of the protest to Trafalgar Square," the filmer told Newsflare.