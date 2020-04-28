Global  

Summer Starts In NYC With Coronavirus Precautions Still In Place
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 01:42s - Published
Saturday is the summer solstice, and on this longest day of sunlight, New York City is looking a bit different than summers past as coronavirus precautions remain in place; CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

Related videos from verified sources

Gym in Cape Coral prepares to open for summer camp [Video]

Gym in Cape Coral prepares to open for summer camp

Tropical Twisters in Cape Coral is revealing their plan to reopen with new safety precautions in place amid the pandemic.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 02:07Published
Camp Guyasuta Putting Coronavirus Precautions In Place [Video]

Camp Guyasuta Putting Coronavirus Precautions In Place

Many parents are thinking ahead to summer and wondering if summer camps will take place, KDKA's Susan Koeppen reports.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 01:50Published