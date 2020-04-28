Summer Starts In NYC With Coronavirus Precautions Still In Place Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 01:42s - Published 2 minutes ago Summer Starts In NYC With Coronavirus Precautions Still In Place Saturday is the summer solstice, and on this longest day of sunlight, New York City is looking a bit different than summers past as coronavirus precautions remain in place; CBS2's Dave Carlin reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Gym in Cape Coral prepares to open for summer camp



Tropical Twisters in Cape Coral is revealing their plan to reopen with new safety precautions in place amid the pandemic. Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida Duration: 02:07 Published 3 weeks ago Camp Guyasuta Putting Coronavirus Precautions In Place



Many parents are thinking ahead to summer and wondering if summer camps will take place, KDKA's Susan Koeppen reports. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 01:50 Published on April 28, 2020