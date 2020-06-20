Celebrating World Refugee Day virtually
Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Duration: 02:04s - Published
5 minutes ago
Celebrating World Refugee Day virtually
Saturday is World Refugee Day, a global celebration of the successes of refugees around the world.
Related news from verified sources
CNA Staff, Jun 20, 2020 / 02:01 pm (CNA).- People around the world have practiced solidarity during...
CNA - Published
3 hours ago Also reported by •
Khaleej Times
Some 26 million refugees are being honoured on World Refugee Day on 20 June. News24 visited a group...
News24 - Published
13 hours ago
On World Refugee Day, Germany’s foreign minister has called for increased protection of refugees....
Deutsche Welle - Published
8 hours ago
Tweets about this
Related videos from verified sources
Protesters take a knee at Glasgow anti-racism rally Anti-racism protesters take a knee in George Square, Glasgow, and chant "black lives matter" amid a heavy police presence after clashes with far-right activists earlier in the week. Organisers said the.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:28 Published 11 hours ago
Refugee numbers have doubled in last decade - U.N. Nearly 80 million people, half of them children, were displaced from their homes at the end of 2019, according to a new report by the United Nations refugee agency, released to coincide with World.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:27 Published 12 hours ago
World Refugee Day Twin Falls and Boise event organizers worked together to bring this event to people's homes through Facebook Live Credit: Idaho On Your Side Duration: 01:52 Published 21 hours ago