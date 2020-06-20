Global  

Celebrating World Refugee Day virtually
Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Duration: 02:04s - Published
Celebrating World Refugee Day virtually

Celebrating World Refugee Day virtually

Saturday is World Refugee Day, a global celebration of the successes of refugees around the world.

Catholic leaders: Don’t forget refugees during pandemic

CNA Staff, Jun 20, 2020 / 02:01 pm (CNA).- People around the world have practiced solidarity during...
CNA - Published Also reported by •Khaleej Times


News24.com | WATCH | ‘We are people as well’ - Cape Town refugees want to be heard on World Refugee Day

Some 26 million refugees are being honoured on World Refugee Day on 20 June. News24 visited a group...
News24 - Published

World Refugee Day: German foreign minister calls for greater protections for refugees

On World Refugee Day, Germany’s foreign minister has called for increased protection of refugees....
Deutsche Welle - Published



alaerrebhi_tv

Ala Errebhi #WorldRefugeeDay is global celebration of the successes of refugees around the world. It also raise awareness of t… https://t.co/KH2R0mWQ9D 17 minutes ago

alaerrebhi_tv

Ala Errebhi It’s World Refugee Day! How are you all celebrating? This year events had to be done virtually but there’s so much… https://t.co/e4rzj5PtjW 3 hours ago

megamindirl

Alien Child Megan says BLACK LIVES MATTER 👽 RT @KYNSLC: World Refugee Day is coming up this Saturday June 20th! We are celebrating virtually all week and welcome everyone to participa… 4 days ago

KYNSLC

Know Your Neighbor Volunteer Program World Refugee Day is coming up this Saturday June 20th! We are celebrating virtually all week and welcome everyone… https://t.co/selLYzNDs2 4 days ago

ShirreffsDonna

Donna Shirreffs RT @HHRefugees: Read about how people are celebrating World Refugee Week virtually during the pandemic. #WorldRefugeeDay #CelebrateRefugees… 4 days ago

HHRefugees

Hearts and Homes for Refugees Read about how people are celebrating World Refugee Week virtually during the pandemic. #WorldRefugeeDay… https://t.co/X8HGQe4Cks 4 days ago

JoWoerner

Joanna Woerner RT @Exodus_Refugee: We are sad that our annual World Refugee Day Reggae Party at @CottageHomeIndy has been cancelled due to the pandemic. W… 4 days ago

Exodus_Refugee

Exodus Refugee We are sad that our annual World Refugee Day Reggae Party at @CottageHomeIndy has been cancelled due to the pandemi… https://t.co/hjyNhiO0f9 4 days ago


Protesters take a knee at Glasgow anti-racism rally [Video]

Protesters take a knee at Glasgow anti-racism rally

Anti-racism protesters take a knee in George Square, Glasgow, and chant "black lives matter" amid a heavy police presence after clashes with far-right activists earlier in the week. Organisers said the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:28Published
Refugee numbers have doubled in last decade - U.N. [Video]

Refugee numbers have doubled in last decade - U.N.

Nearly 80 million people, half of them children, were displaced from their homes at the end of 2019, according to a new report by the United Nations refugee agency, released to coincide with World..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:27Published
World Refugee Day [Video]

World Refugee Day

Twin Falls and Boise event organizers worked together to bring this event to people's homes through Facebook Live

Credit: Idaho On Your Side     Duration: 01:52Published