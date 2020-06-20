Celebrating World Refugee Day virtually

Ala Errebhi #WorldRefugeeDay is global celebration of the successes of refugees around the world. It also raise awareness of t… https://t.co/KH2R0mWQ9D 17 minutes ago

Ala Errebhi It’s World Refugee Day! How are you all celebrating? This year events had to be done virtually but there’s so much… https://t.co/e4rzj5PtjW 3 hours ago

Alien Child Megan says BLACK LIVES MATTER 👽 RT @KYNSLC: World Refugee Day is coming up this Saturday June 20th! We are celebrating virtually all week and welcome everyone to participa… 4 days ago

Know Your Neighbor Volunteer Program World Refugee Day is coming up this Saturday June 20th! We are celebrating virtually all week and welcome everyone… https://t.co/selLYzNDs2 4 days ago

Donna Shirreffs RT @HHRefugees: Read about how people are celebrating World Refugee Week virtually during the pandemic. #WorldRefugeeDay #CelebrateRefugees… 4 days ago

Hearts and Homes for Refugees Read about how people are celebrating World Refugee Week virtually during the pandemic. #WorldRefugeeDay… https://t.co/X8HGQe4Cks 4 days ago

Joanna Woerner RT @Exodus_Refugee: We are sad that our annual World Refugee Day Reggae Party at @CottageHomeIndy has been cancelled due to the pandemic. W… 4 days ago