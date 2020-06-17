Yankees to move spring training to New York after Florida COVID-19 cases steadily increase Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 00:17s - Published 44 seconds ago Yankees to move spring training to New York after Florida COVID-19 cases steadily increase The Yankees and Mets would train in New York if Major League Baseball and its players try to start the coronavirus-delayed season. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Florida Faces Record-High Spike In Coronavirus Cases



The Florida Department of Health has reported 3,822 new cases of the novel coronavirus. This is the biggest single-day increase in the state to date, says Business Insider. Experts have warned that the.. Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:36 Published 23 hours ago Coronavirus cases in Florida continue to increase



Coronavirus cases in Florida have spiked over the last 24 hours. The Florida Department of Health reported almost 1,800 new COVID-19 cases. Although Florida is seeing new cases of coronavirus there is.. Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida Duration: 00:42 Published 3 days ago Record-setting day for virus cases in six states



[NFA] Coronavirus cases spiked in Arizona and Florida on Wednesday, a day after those states and four others reported record daily increases of new infections. This report produced by Jillian.. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:11 Published 3 days ago