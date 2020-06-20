Six members of President Donald Trump's campaign advance team have tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of a controversial rally in Tulsa , Oklahoma , on Saturday, the campaign said.

Six on Trump 's campaign test positive for COVID-19

Trump supporters lined up Saturday in Tulsa, Oklahoma for the president's first rally since the pandemic shuttered most of the country.

Health experts have warned that such an indoor gathering of thousands of people -- many of whom don't believe in wearing masks -- risks creating an outbreak.

Hours before the rally, Trump's campaign announced six members of its advance team had tested positive for COVID-19.

The campaign's communications director said that "Six members of the advance team tested positive out of hundreds of tests performed, and quarantine procedures were immediately implemented...No COVID-positive staffers or anyone in immediate contact will be at today's rally or near attendees and elected officials." Oklahoma has reported a surge in new COVID-19 infections in recent days, and the state's department of health has warned that attendees at the 19,000-seat BOK Center venue face an increased risk of catching the virus.

But many of Trump's supporters at Saturday's rally doubt the severity of the coronavirus, which as of Friday has killed 119,000 Americans.

Some point to recent protests as evidence of a double standard.

(ADA, OKLAHOMA RESIDENT, BRAND ROBERTS) "I've never had the flu, I'm pretty dang clean - never had the flu.

If I get it, I think I'll survive - 99.7% recovery rate.

(flash) There ain't no concern about COVID in those race rallies they got now.

There's no concern with that..." Others were taking precautions.

(TULSA AREA RESIDENT, SUSAN BAILEY) "I think it's wise to wear it.

I am a senior and I want to be protected and I want to be wise." Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale told Fox News on Friday that he would probably wear a mask to the rally, while White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany told reporters she would not.

Trump has avoided wearing a mask in public, and has often made fun of those who do.