U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday when asked by a reporter about the firing of Geoffrey Berman , the top federal prosecutor in Manhattan, said "I'm not involved."

I'm not involved' - Trump on the firing of top Manhattan prosecutor

"Attorney General William Barr is working on that, that's his department, not my department," Trump said.

Manhattan's top federal prosecutor Geoffrey Berman agreed to resign from his post on Saturday, after Attorney General William Barr said he would allow Berman's deputy to take over the job until a permanent replacement can be installed.