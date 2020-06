Dylan McDonnell RT @KTULNews: A wide look at President Trump’s rally in the BOK Center. More: https://t.co/BKCwUweNGB https://t.co/mFgLjgIRV7 2 minutes ago

#No Country 4 Old Men RT @KTULNews: President Trump has arrived. Updates on his rally coming up at the BOK Center: https://t.co/VyNtDVBTSw https://t.co/ybuTrQTW… 12 minutes ago

Tulsa's Channel 8 A wide look at President Trump’s rally in the BOK Center. More: https://t.co/BKCwUweNGB https://t.co/mFgLjgIRV7 14 minutes ago

KJ RT @KTULNews: Man talks about Trump baby balloons up near 18th and Boston, a few miles away from the BOK Center, where President Trump will… 36 minutes ago

Essential Dude America 🇺🇸 RT @KTULNews: President Trump has landed in Tulsa for his rally at the BOK Center. Updates here from our crews in the field, covering this… 48 minutes ago

epicenterOKLAHOMA Watch @KTULNews's broadcast: #LIVE | President Trump arrives at the BOK Center #tulsa https://t.co/dHKeCJAekp 49 minutes ago