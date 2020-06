Storm chances late on Father's Day

WEATHER.EMILY: WE ARE LITTLE UNDER ANHOUR INTO SUMMER.AND IT’S STILL HOT OUTSIDE.NEVILLE: BUT NOT TOO BAD,ESPECIALLY COMPARED TO LASTWEEK.BUT DEFINITELY WARM AND HUMID.SUMMER SOLSTICE WAS AT 4:43,WHEN SUMMER OFFICIALLY BEGAN.WE GET ABOUT 15 HOURS OF SUNRISEBEFORE 6:00 A.M.

AND THESUNSETTING SETTING BEFORE 9:00.BUT IF YOU’RE WONDERING WONDERSFOR AGAIN, WE HAVE A FEW BEFOREWE GET THERE.PARTLY SUNNY, 84 DEGREES THETEMPERATURE DOWNTOW, 84 AT KCI,84 OLATHE.ALTHOUGH HUMID OUTSIDE BUT ATLEAST THE TEMPERATURES AREEASIER O TAKE.84 IN ST.

JOSEPH.82 IN BUTLER, SHOWER NEARBY AND82 IN IOWA -- OTTAWA.WE HAVE HIGH OR MID-LEVEL CLOUDSOVERHEAD BUT SUNSHINE FILTERINGTHROUGH.IF YOU SHOWERS TRYING TODEVELOP.SMALL SHOWERS SOUTH AND WEST OFBUTLER.BUT IN GENERAL, MOST OF US WILLDRY.WE WILL STAY MAINLY DRY.TOMORROW MORNING, WAKE UP WITHSUNSHINE, A LIGHT SOUTH WIND.TEMPERATURES WILL START IN THEUPPER 60’S SO A WARM START TOTHE DAY.FOR YOUR AFTERNOON, TEMPERATURESBACK NEAR 90 DEGREES.HOTTER THAN TODAY.MOST OF US NEAR 90.SUNSHINE BECOMING PARTLY CLOUDY.YOUR FATHER’S DAY HOURLYFORECAST, 70’S IN THE MORNING,80 BY MIDDAY, UPPER 80’S TO NEAR90 BY THE AFTERNOON, AND THEN INTHE LATE EVENING HOURS, 9:00,THAT WILL BE THE IMPACT PART OFTHE FORECAST.WE WATCH FOR THUNDER FORMSPUSHING IN FROM THE MIDWEST.AS FAR AS RISK FOR SEVEREWEATHER, WE LEAVE THEPOSSIBILITY OF SEVERETHUNDERSTORMS.FAR SOUTHWESTERN AND WESTERNCOMMUNITIES CLOSER TO OTTAWA ANDAREAS WESTWARD, THAT’S WHERETHERE IS A SLIGHTLY GREATERTHREAT FOR SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS.I THINK DAMAGING WIND AND LARGEHAIL WILL BE THE MAIN THREATS WEWILL HAVE TO WATCH FOR.HERE IS HOW IT LOOKS ONFUTURESCAN.THESE STORMS MOVE OUT OFNEBRASKA AND IOWA.THERE IS 9:00 P.M.IF THESE STORMS FORMED INTO ALINE, THE DAMAGING WIND WILL BETHE MAIN THREAT TO WATCH FOR.SOME HAIL WILL BE POSSIBLE.THIS IS MIDNIGHT HEADING INTOMONDAY MORNING.WE GET A LITTLE BIT OF DRY TIME.FOR THE AFTERNOON, MONDAYAFTERNOON, ABOUT 5:00, A SECONDROUND OF THUNDERSTORMS MAY FIREUP AND THAT IS OUR SECOND THREATFOR SEVERE WEATHER, THE SECONDROUND THAT MOVES IN MONDAYMORNING.IMPACT DAY TOMORROW.MOST OF FATHER’S DAY WILL BEDRY.IT IS LATE IN THE EVENING.IF YOU HAVE LATE EVENING PLANSTOMORROW, ENSURE YOU HAVE A WAYTO GET ALERTS.SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS, 86 YOURHIGH, BEAUTIFUL WEATHER TUESDAY