Man in serious condition following shooting on Mortimer Street
A 22-year-old man was shot on the 300 block of Mortimer Street just before 1 a.m.
Saturday, according to police.
A 22-year-old man was shot on the 300 block of Mortimer Street just before 1 a.m. Saturday, according to police.
Police say a 22-year-old Buffalo man was shot just before 1 a.m. Saturday on Mortimer Street, between Genes…
