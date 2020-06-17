Global  

Man in serious condition following shooting on Mortimer Street
Man in serious condition following shooting on Mortimer Street

Man in serious condition following shooting on Mortimer Street

A 22-year-old man was shot on the 300 block of Mortimer Street just before 1 a.m.

Saturday, according to police.

