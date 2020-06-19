Global  

People leaving BOK Center as Trump rally continues
Video Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2 - Duration: 00:44s - Published
People leaving BOK Center as Trump rally continues
People leaving BOK Center as Trump rally continues
Health experts fear Trump's campaign rally in Tulsa could turn into a coronavirus 'super spreader' event

The BOK Center asked the Trump campaign for a written plan detailing measures "for health and safety,...
USATODAY.com - Published

Trump rally draws supporters, protesters

Trump is scheduled to hold his first political rally since the start of the coronavirus pandemic at...
USATODAY.com - Published

Tulsa arena asks Trump campaign for written COVID-19 mitigation plan ahead of rally

The BOK Center, which can hold up to 20,000 people and had people lining up outside of it more than...
FOXNews.com - Published



Ostler1882

Noble Committee Member Fox News Alert: People are leaving the BOK Center early as Trump talking. Blasphemy. @foxnewsalert @realDonaldTrump… https://t.co/Oh2PpgEIrx 31 minutes ago

GreenDiplomacy

Green Diplomacy @realDonaldTrump Ad on Craigslist seeking COVID-19 positive people to go to the BOK Center in Tulsa on Sat "as a te… https://t.co/3EJeZkEA1j 5 days ago

GreenDiplomacy

Green Diplomacy Post on Craigslist seeking COVID-19 positive people to go to the BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday "as a test" to tra… https://t.co/iZSCy9DFJ6 5 days ago

klc4_trump

👀 klc4Trump 👀 RT @Franklin_Graham: The Pacific Northwest has been controlled by progressive Democrats for yrs & now anarchists have taken the center of S… 1 week ago


